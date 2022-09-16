Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Unilever Stock Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,975.50 ($48.04) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,940.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,699.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £101.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.26.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

