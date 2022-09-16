UniMex Network (UMX) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $387,892.95 and approximately $397.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 228.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,831.79 or 0.54670052 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00835720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,603,525 coins. The official website for UniMex Network is unimex.network. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools.”

