Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $234.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

