Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $214.01 and last traded at $215.08. Approximately 97,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,103,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

