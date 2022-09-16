Uniswap Price Reaches $5.82 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and $81.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00029485 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Peony (PNY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
