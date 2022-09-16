Uniswap Price Reaches $5.82 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and $81.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00029485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. Discord | GitHub | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

