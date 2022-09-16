Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.0142

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $71,328.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00282227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00027342 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. The official website for Unit Protocol Duck is unit.xyz. Unit Protocol Duck’s official message board is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unit Protocol Duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community."

