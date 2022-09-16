United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $29.77 on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.