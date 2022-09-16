United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $29.77 on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.38.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
Featured Articles
