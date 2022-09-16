United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.6 %
UNFI stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
