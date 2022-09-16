United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

UNFI stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.