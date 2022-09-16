United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $22.36

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $21.75. United States Steel shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 67,896 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

United States Steel Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

