UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UNH stock opened at $522.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $489.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

