UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $522.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $489.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.