Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 797 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE U opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.90. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.