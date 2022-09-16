Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.