UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.52 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00025047 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $3.52 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00283591 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001098 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002490 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $612.35 or 0.03113708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” Whitepaper “

