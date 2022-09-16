UREEQA (URQA) Reaches Market Cap of $526,742.91

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $526,742.91 and $3,586.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UREEQA

UREEQA launched on March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. UREEQA’s official website is ureeqa.com.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

