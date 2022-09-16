Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. StockNews.com cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of UBA stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.