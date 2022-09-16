Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) PT Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

