USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,947,000 after purchasing an additional 134,883 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

