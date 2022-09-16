USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

