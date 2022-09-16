USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

