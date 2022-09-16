USDEX (USDEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,092.00

USDEX (USDEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, USDEX has traded down 1% against the US dollar. USDEX has a total market capitalization of $402,765.97 and approximately $105,092.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00064833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00078168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About USDEX

USDEX (CRYPTO:USDEX) is a coin. USDEX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

