USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $2.35 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

