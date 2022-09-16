USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $72,424.58 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,676.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00602059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00262643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051594 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.