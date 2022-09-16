Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 413,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

