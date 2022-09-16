Vai Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.20 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.20 million and $715.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

