Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $321,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

VMCA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

