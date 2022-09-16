Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $321,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance
VMCA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.
Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile
Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCA)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.