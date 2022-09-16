Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,477.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 148,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $539.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

