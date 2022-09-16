Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $129.02 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

