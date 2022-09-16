Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

