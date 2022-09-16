Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.