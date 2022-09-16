Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $31.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

