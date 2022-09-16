Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.