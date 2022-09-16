Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after acquiring an additional 619,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

WPM stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

