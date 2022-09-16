Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $135.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $458.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock worth $95,499,942. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

