Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 27.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7 %

IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

