Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,107 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $11,587,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

