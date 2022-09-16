VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 424,519 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $45.07.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,520,651 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

