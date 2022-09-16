Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,340,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $335.26 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

