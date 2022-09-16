Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:VONV opened at $65.51 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
