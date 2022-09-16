Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Achieves $671,133.87 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00006078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $671,133.87 and $83.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,985.61 or 0.30742812 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 567.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00850614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

