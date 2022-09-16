Vanilla Trading 18.1% Lower This Week (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.69 or 0.07241114 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00091996 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081397 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029682 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021434 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031763 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
