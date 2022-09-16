Vanity (VNY) One Day Volume Hits $12,890.00

Vanity (VNY) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Vanity has a market cap of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanity has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanity Coin Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.
Buying and Selling Vanity
