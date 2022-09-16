Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

