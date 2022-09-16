Vectorspace AI (VXV) Market Cap Hits $14.45 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $14.45 million and $28,891.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 168.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 583.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,793,003 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

