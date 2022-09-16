Veil (VEIL) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Veil has a total market cap of $283,660.07 and approximately $202.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

