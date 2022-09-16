Velas (VLX) One Day Volume Hits $1.82 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Velas has a market cap of $103.08 million and $1.82 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00090609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00081541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007908 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,351,564,327 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.