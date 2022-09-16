Velo (VELO) Trading Down 26.5% This Week

Velo (VELO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velo has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and $8.10 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velo is velo.org.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in the British Virgin Islands, Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

