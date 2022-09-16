Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTAQW opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventoux CCM Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 337,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.