Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Verano Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $89.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNOF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

