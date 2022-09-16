VeraOne Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. VeraOne has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $18,786.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeraOne coin can now be purchased for $53.26 or 0.00266918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeraOne has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00064760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne (VRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io/en/home. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeraOne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeraOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeraOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

